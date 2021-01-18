Aari Arjuna Bags Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Trophy

Aari Arjuna has emerged as the undisputed winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The Nedunchalai actor raised the coveted trophy along with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh. It's indeed a massive win for Aari as he has reportedly acquired the highest margin of votes ever in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Model-turned actor Balaji Murugadoss was declared as the first runner-up of the show. Notably, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian and Som Shekar ended up as second, third and fourth runners-up of the season.

Talking about Aari, his countless fans and followers are highly elated with his big win. Let us tell you that the 34-year-old star has been a part of the film industry since 2005. His stints inside the house were highly impressive, which instantly made him one of the favourites of the mini-screen audiences. His calm, composed nature and supportive gesture towards the other contestants garnered huge appreciation from the audience.

Aari's logical, matured and straightforward nature was mostly misunderstood by the contestants, which were later cleared by Kamal Haasan during the weekend episodes. He also made headlines for his disagreements with Balaji Murugadoss, Samyuktha Karthik and Ramya Pandian. On the other hand, the entry of Aari's daughter Riya and wife Nadhiya during the family week was indeed a moving moment for his fans.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 began with an introduction of all the13 ex-contestants of the show. Host Kamal Haasan made a stunning entry on stage and welcomed the contestants, live audience and the family members of the 5 finalists. In a very sweet gesture, the Ulaganayagan thanked the crew members of the reality show for their dedication and hardwork.

Soon after a few chit-chats, Kamal Haasan welcomed Bigg Boss Tamil 3 winner Mugen Rao. The handsome hunk arrived on stage with the winner's trophy of the season and later entered the house to evict Som Shekar. Ramya Pandian became the third runner-up of the show and was brought to the stage by the previous season's heartthrob Kevin. He also plugged his yet-to-be-released film Lift in the event.

Rio Raj, the third runner-up of the show was escorted to the stage by former Bigg Boss 3 contestant Sherin Shringar. Later, Kamal Haasan entered the house to take the top 2 contestants Aari and Balaji to the final stage.

Interestingly, Kamal entertained all the contestants by reciting a poem written by him. On Som's request, the actor crooned a popular song from a Tamil film. Kamal also launched his clothing brand 'House of Khaddar' in the finale event of the show.

Apart from that, Ulaganayagan also talked about his ankle injury and revealed that he will undergo surgery soon after finishing the show.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Tamil 4, contestants including Archana Chandhoke, Velmurugan, Aajeedh, Suchitra and Samyuktha entertained the audience with their amazing performances. Interestingly, all the ex-contestants were also awarded titles based on their stints inside the house.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 began on October 4, 2020, with 16 contestants including Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj, Som Shekar, Gabriella Charlton, Shivani Narayanan, Aajeedh Khalique, Anitha Sampath, Nisha Aranthangi, Jithan Ramesh, Sanam Shetty, Samyuktha Karthik, Suresh Chakravarthy, Velmurugan and Rekha. The two wild card contestants of the season were popular host Archana Chandhoke and singer Suchitra.

