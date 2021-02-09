Dhanush Begins The Dubbing For Mari Selvaraj's Karnan!

Dhanush, the talented actor kickstarted the dubbing works of Karnan, the highly anticipated upcoming project directed by Mari Selvaraj. The latest picture of Dhanush, which was clicked during the Karnan dubbing session, is now going viral on social media platforms. Reportedly, the dubbing works of the Mari Selvaraj project are in the final stage.

According to close sources, the National award-winning actor is planning to fly to Los Angeles for the shooting of his Hollywood outing The Gray Man, after finishing the dubbing for Karnan. If the reports are to be true, Dhanush will join the sets of the Russo Brothers directorial which is produced by Netflix, by the third week of February 2021.

Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer of the project recently took to his official Twitter page and shared Dhanush's click from the dubbing session, with a lovely note. "#KarnanUpdate Dubbing is almost complete. @dhanushkraja at his best!", wrote the veteran producer on his Twitter post. From Thanu's words, it is evident that the National award-winning actor has delivered one of the finest performances of his career, in the Mari Selvaraj directorial.

As reported earlier, it has been confirmed that Karnan is getting a theatrical release in April 2021. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to release the Dhanush starrer by the second week of April, as a Tamil Puthaandu special release. The team is expected to reveal the release date along with the official teaser, in March 2021.

Karnan, which is said to be a rural social drama, is based on caste riot that happened in Kodiyankulam, Tamil Nadu in 1991. Rajisha Vijayan, the popular Malayalam actress is making her Tamil debut as the leading lady of the project. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score for the Mari Selvaraj directorial.

