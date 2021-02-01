Dhanush Fans Slams Jagame Thandhiram Makers After Karnan Team Announces The Theatrical Release

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor had recently announced that his ambitious project Karnan is getting a theatrical release. The Mari Selvaraj directorial has been slated to hit the theatres in April 2021. However, this has led to the Dhanush fans slamming the makers of Jagame Thandhiram, the actor's another upcoming project for opting for an OTT release.

As reported earlier, it has been almost confirmed that Jagame Thandhiram is getting released on Netflix, very soon. The news has left the Dhanush fans, who were eagerly waiting to watch the Karthik Subbaraj directorial on the big screen, extremely disappointed. The fans of the actor and a group of netizens are now basing Y Not Studios, the banner that bankrolls Jagame Thandhiram, for the decision.

Meanwhile, Dhanush took to his official pages on January 31, Sunday to announce the theatrical release of another much-awaited project Karnan. "Karnan releases on April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who's livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options. A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them." wrote Dhanush in his Twitter post.

However, this announcement has led to Dhanush fans and a group of Tamil cinema audiences attacking the makers of Jagame Thandhiram by trending various hashtags on social media, including #ShameOnUYNot. In the current situation, the OTT release announcement of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial might take a little longer to be made.

Coming to Karnan, director Mari Selvaraj and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu are said to be planning to release the Dhanush starrer by the first half of April 2021, mostly as a Tamil Puthaandu release. The release date of the rural thriller is expected to be revealed very soon.

Also Read:

Jagame Thandhiram Gearing Up For An OTT Release; The Dhanush Starrer To Release On Netflix?

Dhanush's Karnan: The Satellite Rights Of The Mari Selvaraj Project Are Sold