Jagame Thandhiram Release: Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj’s Film Might Release On Netflix In June

After the super success of Dhanush's Karnan, fans and followers of the actor are awaiting the release of his next Jagame Thandhiram. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the action-thriller is all set to release on Netflix. Though the official release date is yet to be confirmed, latest report suggests that the film will hit the OTT platform in the second week of June. Reportedly, two dates- June 11 and 13, are being discussed as of now.

Also, after receiving positive response for its teaser, the trailer of Jagame Thandhiram will reportedly release on May 14. However, this is only a tentative date and the official confirmation is still awaited.

Also Read: Karnan Final Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj Combo Is A Blockbuster!

Jagame Thandhiram will have Dhanush as Suruli, a wannabe gangster who owns a small scale hotel business. The National Award-winning actor's quirky avatar and one-liners along with the action sequences are indeed going to be a treat for the fans, who have been waiting for the film since long. Also featuring Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady, the film marks the Mollywood diva's debut in Kollywood. Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Ramachandran Durairaja, Soundararaja, Chinna Jayanth, Vadivukkarasi and Devan are the other supporting actors in the film. Notably, Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who also appeared in the American fantasy drama series Game of Thrones is playing a key role in the Dhanush-starrer.

Also Read: Karnan Twitter Review: Dhanush's Raw Avatar Is Here To Win Your Hearts!

Backed by S Sahikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banners Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios, the gangster drama has music composed by trendsetter 'Enjoy Enjaami' fame Santhosh Narayanan. Jagame Thandhiram has camera cranked by Shreyaas Krishna and editing handled by National Award-winning editor Vivek Harshan.

On a related note, though the film was earlier scheduled to release theatrically on May 1, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.