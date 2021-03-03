Kamal Haasan Receives COVID-19 Vaccination; Pens Down An Inspiring Note

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor-turned-politician received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Makkal Needhi Maiam president received the first dosage of COVID-19 vaccination at the Sri Ramachandra hospital, Chennai on Tuesday (March 2, 2021). Kamal Haasan revealed the update through his official Twitter page, and penned down an inspiring note, urging his followers to take the vaccination.

"I was vaccinated against coronavirus at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should put up with it. Immunization of the body immediately, vaccination against corruption next month. Get ready," wrote Kamal Haasan on his Twitter post. The veteran actor also shared a picture clicked from the hospital during his vaccination, along with the post.

As hinted in his Twitter post, Kamal Haasan is all set to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. As per the reports, the actor-politician is likely to contest from two constituencies - Anthalloor and Coimbatore. An official announcement regarding the same is expected to be made very soon.

Coming to his acting career, Kamal Haasan was initially expected to wrap up the shooting of Indian 2, the upcoming Shankar directorial, before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. However, there has been no update on the project for quite a while. The makers are expected to release an official statement on the status of the project, before the elections.

Kamal Haasan is joining hands with the young talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the highly anticipated project, Vikram. If the reports are to be true, the Ulaganayagan is planning to kickstart the shooting of Vikram in a couple of weeks and finish the project in a single schedule. Kamal Haasan is also said to be planning to don the director's hat with the upcoming project, Thalaivan Irukkindran.

