Maanaadu First Review Out: The Silambarasan Starrer Gets A Thumbs Up!

Maanaadu, the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller that features Silambarasan in the lead role, is currently gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 25, Thursday. Suresh Kamatchi, the producer who watched a preview of Maanaadu along with leading man Simbarasan and rest of the team, had posted the first review of the Ventak Prabhu directorial on his official Twitter page.

"Our Dear @SilambarasanTR_ and myself together watched our Film #Maanaadu. We both are Extremely happy for dir @vp_offl 's effective adorable wrk. #Mangaththa Maker is back on action with thrilling mass entertainer. Thnx to our beloved director. @iam_SJSuryah sir class performance," wrote Suresh Kamatchi, who is all excited about Maanaadu, on his Twitter post.

"@kalyanipriyan rob our hearts by her beautiful presence. #YGMahendran sir Gave His Best Performance. Hearty Thnx to @Richardmnathan @UmeshJKumar @silvastunt for their hard wrk ... thnx to our stars #SAC #VagaiChandrasekar #karunakaran @Premgiamaren @Anjenakirti," added the Maanaadu producer. From Suresh Kamatchi's review of the Silambarasan starrer, it is evident that he is extremely happy with the final output.

Maanaadu, which is touted to be a time-loop thriller film with political and action elements, marks Venkat Prabhu's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 5 years. The movie also marks the filmmaker's first onscreen collaboration with leading man Silambarasan. Maanaadu features the popular actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah as the lead antagonist.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the young actress who rose to fame with some notable roles in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries, is playing the female lead in the movie. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for the Maanaadu, which is scripted by Venkat Prabhu himself. The Silambarasan starter is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi's V House Productions.