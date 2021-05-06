Maanaadu: Dubbing Of STR-Venkat Prabhu’s Film Begins; Pictures From The Studio Go Viral

Here's good news for all STR fans! The dubbing of his highly anticipated film Maanaadu has commenced today (May 6). Confirming the same, the producer of the film Suresh Kamatchi took to his Twitter handle to share the news along with a few pictures from the studio. He tweeted, "By God's grace, we started Dubbing of our #Maanaadu movie."

In the pictures shared, one can see the cast and crew members masked up indicating that strict precautionary measures are being taken amid the second wave of COVID-19. In one of the pictures, the team including producer Suresh, director Venkat Prabhu and the leading lady Kalyani Priyadarshan can be seen attending pooja ceremony to kick start the dubbing. However, the absence of the lead actor STR was evident in the pictures. Several fans and followers of the star were even seen inquiring about him in the comment section of Suresh Kamatchi's tweet.

Let us tell you that fans are eagerly waiting for the film's trailer release as of now. Notably, Maanaadu's teaser was dropped on the occasion of the actor's 38th birthday (February 3, 2021). Released in 5 different languages Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi by celebrities of the respective industries including AR Rahman, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ravi Teja, Kichcha Sudeep and Anurag Kashyap, the teaser was highly praised for its unconventional style in likes of Hollywood film Tenet, as it followed the time inversion concept.

Talking about the cast and crew members of Maanaadu, the film backed by Suresh under his production banner V House Productions features an ensemble cast including Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Udhaya, Manoj Bharathiraja, Aravind Akash, Daniel Annie Pope and Ravikanth. With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the highly anticipated film has camera cranked by Richard M Nathan.