Maanaadu: STR’s Latest Pictures From The Sets Go Viral; Film’s Shoot Nearing Completion

Not too long ago, the teaser of Maanaadu was released. The major update of the film was dropped by the team on the occasion of leading man STR aka Silambarasan's 38th birthday (February 3). As expected, the political thriller garnered huge attention of the netizens, thanks to its unconventional theme that showed the whole sequences and credits of the film moving in rewind mode.

Well now, the film has yet again made it to the headlines for all the good reasons. Apparently, a few pictures featuring Silambarasan, producer Suresh Kamatchi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aravind Akash and others captured on the sets of Maanaadu have now gone viral on social media. Reportedly, an important sequence, which is said to be one of the highlights of the film is being shot at Chennai's EVP Film City.

According to reports, the film shooting is nearing its completion and the makers will soon announce the same through their social media handles in the days to come. Well, in the pictures, the actor can be seen donning a similar attire as shown earlier in the teaser of the film. His bearded look has also garnered a great deal of attention from the netizens, who now can't wait to watch the film on big screens when it releases on May 14, 2021. Notably, the first look poster of Maanaadu was released on January 14 coinciding with Pongal.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film marks STR's second outing with the director after the 2010 film Goa. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi under his production banner V House Productions, Maanaadu features an ensemble cast including Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Udhaya, Manoj Bharathiraja, Aravind Akash, Daniel Annie Pope and Ravikanth. The political thriller has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Also Read: Maanaadu First Look Out! Silambarasan As Abdul Khaaliq Is All Set To Win Our Hearts

Also Read: Maanaadu Teaser Release: Silambarasan Is On 'Rewind' Action Mode!