Maanaadu Teaser Release: Silambarasan Is On ‘Rewind’ Action Mode!

Popular Kollywood actor Silambarasan aka Simbu is ringing in his 38th birthday today (February 3, 2021). On the special occasion, the makers of his forthcoming film Maanaadu unveiled the teaser of the action-entertainer.

The intriguing teaser opens with the city, the action sequences and even the credits shown in the film moving in rewind mode. Featuring STR, SJ Suryah as the antagonist and south diva Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, the 1-minute-15-second video promises an out-an-out action entertainer that has a lot to do with 'time, that waits for none', as per the teaser.

Maanaadu's teaser was released by Isai Puyal AR Rahman. The teaser's Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions have been released by director Anurag Kashyap, Ravi Teja, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kichcha Sudeep respectively.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the first look poster of the film was released recently on the festive occasion of Pongal (January 14, 2021). The entertainer marks STR's second collaboration with Venkat after the 2010 film Goa, in which the actor appeared in a guest role. Backed by Suresh Kamatchi under his production banner V House Productions, Maanaadu features an ensemble cast including Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Udhaya, Manoj Bharathiraja, Aravind Akash, Daniel Annie Pope and Ravikanth. With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the highly anticipated film has camera cranked by Richard M Nathan.

On a related note, STR was previously seen in Suseenthiran's Eeswaran which released on January 14, 2021. The actor has a slew of projects including Pathu Thala directed by Narthan and a yet-to-be-titled film of Gautham Vasudev Menon. As per reports, the popular actor will also be doing a movie for the Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam without any remuneration.

