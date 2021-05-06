Master Actress Andrea Jeremiah Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Is Recovering Well

Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Vijay-starrer Master, recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The actress has quarantined herself at home and informed fans that she is recovering well. The second wave of COVID-19 is affecting the entire nation, as positive cases are increasing in several states every day.

Andrea shared a video of herself playing the piano and singing the song 'If These World Were Mine' on Instagram and in the caption, she expressed her concern for the people who are dealing with this ongoing crisis. The Vada Chennai actress also thanked her friends and family members for reaching out and taking care of her.

Watch the video here

Also Read : Andrea Jeremiah Shares Horrifying Experience With Bees, Compares It With The Migrant Worker Crisis

The diva further revealed that she has taken a break from social media, partly because of sickness and partly because she didn't know what to post on the same during these tough times. "As always, when I don't know what to say, I sing from my heart and hope that says it all ❤️ 'Sometimes, it takes a moment, To find eternity, in a heartbeat, And sometimes, it takes a lifetime, To find your way back home...' Stay safe, this too shall pass See you on the other side."

Also Read : Andrea Jeremiah Regrets Doing Hot Intimate Scene With Ameer In Dhanush-Starrer Vada Chennai

Andrea Jeremiah's fans have been praying for her speedy recovery. On the professional front, she will next be seen in several Tamil projects such as Aranmanai 3, No Entry, Vattam, Maaligai, Kaa and Pisasu 2. The makers of her fourth-coming film, Aranmanai 3 have already shared the first look of the horror flick, and fans can't wait to witness the thriller on the big screen.