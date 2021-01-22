Master Box Office Report: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Enters Rs 200 Crore Club

Thalapathy Vijay fans now have a new reason to celebrate. Just a week after the grand release of Master, the film has now entered Rs 200 crore club. The action-entertainer which released on January 13, 2021 ahead of Pongal, has become Vijay's 4th film to enter the elite club after Mersal (2017), Sarkar (2018) and Bigil (2019).

Talking about the same, Film Tracker LM Kaushik tweeted, "#Master further establishes #ThalapathyVijay's phenomenal BO dominance - his 4th consecutive 100 CR+ grosser in TN - his 4th consecutive 200 CR+ WW grosser #Mersal_Sarkar_Bigil_Master More to come from the #MASSter,

@actorvijay."

Interestingly, Master has also made Vijay the only actor with a total of 4 Rs 100 crore grossing films in Tamil Nadu. Not just that, the Thalapathy-starrer has grossed Rs 13 crore from Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana). Well, fans and followers of the star are now celebrating the emergence of Master as a blockbuster hit of 2021.

On a related note, though Master was initially scheduled to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, the sudden COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown forced the makers to postpone the release date.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action drama features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Master backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan. The action-entertainer features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying key roles.

