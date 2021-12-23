Master Enters Global Charts; Becomes The Highest Streamed Tamil Album Of 2020!

Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer had created a huge stir on music platforms with its exceptional music album. Interestingly, the Master music album has now entered the global charts, and become the highest-streamed Tamil album of 2020. The exciting update was revealed by music composer Anirudh Ravichander, on December 22, Wednesday.

The young talent took to his official social media pages and shared the exciting news with a special post. In the picture, Anirudh Ravichander is holding the memorabilia received for the Master music album's entry into the global charts. The musician thanked leading man Thalapathy Vijay, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, production banners XB Film Creators and 7 Screen Studio, Jagadish Palanisamy, and all fans for the recognition.

"#Master makes it to the global music charts as the highest- streamed Tamil album of 2020😊 Thank you Vj sir @lokesh.kanagaraj @xbfilmcreators @7_screenstudio @jagadish_palanisamy and all the fans 🤗," Anirudh posted on his social media post, along with a special picture.

Master album which marked yet another collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander, consists of 8 songs. 'Vaathi Coming', which is penned by Gana Balachander and sung by the lyricist along with music composer, had emerged as the most loved song of the album. Master songs cemented Anirudh Ravichander's position as one of the most sought-after musicians of the South Indian film industry. The songs of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer are penned by five lyricists, including the filmmakers Vignesh Shivan and Arunraja Kamaraj, Vishnu Edavan, Arivu, and Gana Balachander.

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj teamed up for the first time in their careers for Master, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times. Vijay Sethupathi, the National award-winning actor played the lead antagonist in the movie, which featured an extensive star cast including Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and so on in the pivotal roles.