Thalapathy Vijay, Nelson Dilipkumar & Anirudh Ravichander Shoot For Beast Song Promo!

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming project Beast. The post-production of the movie, which marks Vijay's first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar, is expected to begin soon. Meanwhile, the star recently shot for the Beast song promo, along with director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

As per the reports, the makers are planning to release a song promo for the first single of Beast. The promo video will be similar to the promo videos released for the songs of Nelson Dilipkumar's latest release, Doctor. If the reports are to be believed, the first single and song promo of Beast will be revealed by the first week of January 2022.

The rumourmills also suggest that Thalapathy Vijay will once again turn a singer for the first single of Beast. The song, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is rumored to be penned by renowned actor Sivakarthikeyan. However, there is no official confirmation on these reports yet. However, the latest reports have totally raised the expectations over Beast.

As reported earlier, Thalapathy Vijay is playing the role of an intelligence agent in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, which is touted to be an action-comedy. The much-awaited project features filmmaker-turned-actor Selvaraghavan as the lead antagonist. The sources suggest that Selvaraghavan is playing the role of a high-tech hacker in the project, which marks his first collaboration with both Vijay and director Nelson.

Pooja Hegde, the pan-Indian actress makes a comeback to Tamil cinema as the female lead opposite Vijay in Beast. The project features an extensive star cast including Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley, and so on in the supporting roles. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.