Master Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer!

Master has finally released today (January 13, 2021) and fans indeed can't keep calm. The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer saw the light of the day after almost 10 months from its original release date.

Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Vijay's 64th project is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Featuring Vijay Sethupathi as the deadly antagonist, the action-entertainer has Malavika Mohanan essaying the female lead. The story of the film revolves around a troublemaker professor named John Durairaj aka JD (Vijay), who is sent to a juvenile home to teach children. His face-off with gangster Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi) is the crux of the film.

Backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master will also feature Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. The film has music composed by celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander, while the camera is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

Master released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, has been garnering huge response from the netizens, especially for Lokesh's impeccable direction, whistle worthy dialogues of Thalapathy, high octane action sequences, performances of the actors and songs.

Well, as Master garners a blockbuster response from the audience, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.

Anirudh bgm backbone of #Masterfilm #MasterPongal

#Masterfilm #Master First half Fans will go mad. Opening scenes goosebump guaranteed Every scenes are colourful.. 4/5.. Waiting for second half.

