Master: Vijay Takes Internet By Storm With Vaathi Coming Promo

Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starring action thriller is all set to hit the theatres for Pongal 2021. Interestingly, leading man Vijay is now winning the internet with the recently released Vaathi Coming promo from Master. The electrifying song promo features the Thalapathy shaking legs with the supporting cast in college alumni meet.

Both the Tamil cinema audiences and Vijay fans are equally excited to catch a glimpse of the crowd-puller's exceptional dancing skills, in the newly released promo. From the Vaathi Coming promo, it has been confirmed that Master is going to be a complete celebration for the Tamil cinema viewers, who have been eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Vaathi Coming, which is unarguably one of the most loved Tamil film songs of recent times, is composed by the renowned young musician Anirudh Ravichander. This lyrical video of this unique fast number has impressed music lovers across the world, has crossed 100 Million views on YouTube so far.

The song, which is fondly named as the Thalapathy Kuthu, is penned by Gana Balachander. Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer and lyricist Gana Balachander has jointly sung Vaathi Coming, which is on its way to break all the pre-existing records of the Tamil music industry.

Master, which features Vijay in the role of a college Dean named John Durairaj, marks the actor's first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay Sethupathi, the supremely talented actor is appearing as the lead antagonist in the action thriller, thus sharing the screen with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time.

Malavika Mohanan, the Petta fame actress appears as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. Sathyan S Sooryan handles the cinematography of the project. Philomin Raj and Stunt Silva have handled the editing and action choreography, respectively. Master is produced by the banner XB Creations.

