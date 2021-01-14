Naane Varuven: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan Duo's Next Gets A Title

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, the real-life brothers and much-loved actor-director duo are all set to team up once again. The upcoming Dhanush starrer, which is directed by Selvaraghavan, has been titled Naane Varuven. The team members recently revealed the title of the project, along with the title look posters of Naane Varuven, on social media platforms.

Yes, you read that right. Dhanush and Selvaraghavan revealed not one, but two title look posters of the movie along with the title announcement, to the much surprise of cine-goers. From the quirky posters, it is evident that Naane Varuven is going to be a unique film, which will have an undertone of action.

Selvaraghavan, the director shared the interestingly title look posters on his official social media pages, with the caption 'Idho Ungal Parvaikku'. Even though nothing much has been revealed about Naane Varuven, it has been confirmed that the project might go on floors and release before the Dhanush-Selvaraghavan duo's ambitions project, Aayirathil Oruvan 2.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, the acclaimed musician is once again collaborating with Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, for Naane Varuven. Arvind Krishna is the director of photography. To the unversed, both Yuvan and Arvind are also a part of the Aayirathil Oruvan 2 team. More details of Naane Varuven, which is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations, are expected to be revealed soon.

Dhanush-Selvaraghavan duo's ambitious project Aayirathil Oruvan 2 is slated to be released in 2024, which makes it one of the longest productions in the history of the Tamil film industry. The actor-director duo's decision to team up for a stylish action thriller before AO2 has totally excited the Tamil cinema audiences.

