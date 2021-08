Navarasa: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Mani Ratnam's Netflix Anthology

Navarasa, the anthology film that marks the OTT debut of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is premiering on Netflix on August 6, Friday. The nine most talented filmmakers, including Priyadarshan, Gautham Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, KM, Vasanth, and Aravind Swami, are coming together for Navarasa, which is a 9-film anthology.

As per the latest reports, the project is all set to premiere on Netflix, at 12.30 PM on August 6, Friday. Navarasa, which will have 9 films based on the nine rasas aka emotions, features some of the leading acting talents of the Indian film industry including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prakash Raj, Siddharth, Yogi Babu, Bobby Simha, Anjali, Delhi Ganesh, Revathy, and others in the lead roles.

Here is everything you need to know about the 9 segments of Navarasa...

1. Ethiri by Bejoy Nambiar (Compassion)

2. Summer Of 92 by Priyadarshan (Laughter)

3. Project Agni by Karthick Naren (Wonder)

4. Payasam by Vasanth S Sai (Disgust)

5. Peace by Karthik Subbaraj (Peace)

6. Roudram by Arvind Swami (Anger)

7. Inmai by Rathindran R Prasad (Horror)

8. Thunintha Pin by Sarjun KM (Valour)

9. Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru by Gautham Menon (Romance)