Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Receive COVID Vaccine; Pictures Take Social Media By Storm

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the highly celebrated actress-filmmaker couple, received their first dose of the COVID vaccine on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). Vignesh Shivan revealed the news and urged his followers to take the vaccine asap, with a social media post. In his post, the filmmaker shared pictures of both him and Nayanthara, receiving their vaccines.

As per the reports, the couple got their first dose of the COVID vaccine at Kumaran Hospitals in Chennai, on Tuesday. "Please please get vaccinated 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Stay safe , stay indoors #thistooshallpass #idhuvumKadandhuPogum 😔," wrote Vignesh Shivan, who shared the pictures of them taking the vaccine, on his official Instagram page.

To the unversed, Nayanthara is in a relationship with young filmmaker-lyricist Vignesh Shivan for the past 6 years. The couple fell in love during the shooting of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, the Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara starrer that marked Vignesh's directorial debut. Even though it was rumoured several times that the couple is already married, both the actress and filmmaker have been keeping mum on their actual relationship status.

Also Read: Vikram: Is This The Reason Why Sathyan Sooryan Has Walked Out Of Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Project?



Nayanthara is now all set to professionally collaborate with Vignesh Shivan once again, for the highly anticipated romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The lady superstar essays the lead role in the movie, along with the National award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi and popular actress Samantha Akkineni. The movie is expected to go on floors once the covid second wave comes under control.

Vijay Sethupathi On Hosting MasterChef Tamil: I Never Accept Any Offer For The Money

As per the reports, the actress recently wrapped up her portions for Annaatthe, the much-awaited upcoming Rajinikanth starrer. Nayanthara is appearing as the female lead opposite the superstar in the movie, which is helmed by hitmaker Siva. The project, thus marks her reunion with Rajinkanth, after the 2020-released movie Darbar.