Nayanthara's Netrikann: Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum Song To Be Revealed Soon!

Nayanthara, the lady superstar will be next seen in the highly anticipated revenge thriller Netrikann. As per the latest updates, the much-awaited "Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum" song video from Netrikann will be revealed soon. The exciting update was revealed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who has bankrolled the Nayanthara starrer.

The producer took to his official social media pages on Friday (May 28, 2021) and shared a new poster of the "Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum" song. "The #HealingSong #idhuvumkadandhupogum #thistooshallpass from #Netrikann coming in a few days :) Excited for this one ❤️❤️😇😇😇," wrote Vignesh Shivan in his post.

Coming to "Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum", the first single of Netrikann is a soulful melody that approaches the current situation of the world with a positive outlook. The song, which is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan, is sung by the popular singer Sid Sriram and penned by Karthi Netha. A 38-seconds-long teaser of the much-awaited song was revealed on May 19, on the occasion of Sid Sriram's birthday.

Nayanthara Hikes Remuneration To Double Figures Post Netrikann's Massive Pre-Release Business?



If the reports are to be true, Netrikann, which is directed by Milind Rau, is an official adaptation of the 2011-released Korean crime thriller Blind. Nayanthara is said to be playing the role of a cadet in a police academy who loses her eyesight after a tragic incident, in the highly anticipated project.

Netrikann: Nayanthara Starrer To Go The OTT Way?

According to the grapevine, the Nayanthara starrer is now gearing up for a direct OTT release due to the second wave of pandemic. Even though the Milind Rau directorial was initially slated to be released in theatres, it was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. However, the makers have not reacted to the reports yet.

Along with Nayanthara, Netrikann features a promising star cast including Ajmal Ameer, Saran, Indhuja, Manikandan, and others in pivotal roles. RD Rajashekhar has handled the cinematography of the project, which is produced by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures.