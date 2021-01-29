    For Quick Alerts
      Thalapathy Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi’s Fans Trend #MasterOnPrime As They Enjoy The Movie’s OTT Release

      Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master which released on January 13 on the big screen, had smashed all the box office records. However, the good news for the fans did not stop there as the movie also went on to release on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime today. Inevitably, the netizens showered immense love for the film all over again on Twitter as they started the trend, #MasterOnPrime while enjoying the movie.

      While one user wrote how the film is a delight to behold, another netizen was all praises for Thalapathy Vijay's intense performance. One of the users also wrote how this movie is Vijay's best role till date while another user could not stop raving about the whistle worthy dialogues in the same. Take a look at some of the reactions from the Twitterati.

      Talking about the film, Master, it also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The catchy soundtracks of the film have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

