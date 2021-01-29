Thalapathy Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi’s Fans Trend #MasterOnPrime As They Enjoy The Movie’s OTT Release

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master which released on January 13 on the big screen, had smashed all the box office records. However, the good news for the fans did not stop there as the movie also went on to release on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime today. Inevitably, the netizens showered immense love for the film all over again on Twitter as they started the trend, #MasterOnPrime while enjoying the movie.

While one user wrote how the film is a delight to behold, another netizen was all praises for Thalapathy Vijay's intense performance. One of the users also wrote how this movie is Vijay's best role till date while another user could not stop raving about the whistle worthy dialogues in the same. Take a look at some of the reactions from the Twitterati.

Blocked out all the sunlight at home so that my home is as cosy as possible.



Never thought I’ll be watching the movie at home early in the morning with coffee and breakfast.



But now that we’re here, let’s goooo! I’m so giddy with excitement. 💃🏽🧘🏽‍♀️❤️#MasterOnPrime #Master pic.twitter.com/NucQGbQJTN — cosmic cookiee (@cookieecosmic) January 29, 2021

A new dimension to Vijay’s acting this. Never seen him this adapted to a role. Arguably his best role till date. Wish there was more Vijay sethupathi vs Vijay throughout the movie. Unreal performers. What a film, top class. Missed it in theatres😪 #MasterOnPrime — Naveen (@imnsamyy) January 29, 2021

Talking about the film, Master, it also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The catchy soundtracks of the film have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

