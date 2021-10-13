Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha Starts Dubbing For The Mani Ratnam Project

Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated period drama directed by Mani Ratnam is currently in its post-production stage. The shooting of the multi-starrer, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry, was wrapped up last month. Now, the dubbing works of Ponniyin Selvan are progressing in full swing.

As per the latest updates, Trisha, who plays the role of Kundavai Nachiyar in the Mani Ratnam directorial, has started dubbing for her portions. The exciting update was revealed by the actress herself through her Instagram story. Trisha shared a click from the dubbing studio and captioned it: "Dear Sentamizh... Sigh..."

To the unversed, the gorgeous actress has dubbed on her own voice for only a couple of films in her acting career, so far. The sources suggest that Trisha Krishnan decided to dub on her own voice for her character in the film, upon the insistence of director Mani Ratnam and his team members.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan are planning to reveal a major update on the project on the special occasion of Deepavali. The sources suggest that director Mani Ratnam and his team members are planning to wrap up the post-production activities of the magnum opus by the beginning of 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The movie features an extensive star cast including Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu Ganesan, Lal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rahman, Sarath Kumar, R Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kishore, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

The movie is scripted by director Mani Ratnam himself, along with Siva Anand and Kumaravel. AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.