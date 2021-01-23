RUMOUR HAS IT: Rajinikanth To Retire From Acting After Completing Annaatthe?

Rajinikanth, the superstar has recently made headlines with his sudden decision to cancel his political entry. The rumours regarding the Annaatthe actor's health issues have been doing rounds from the end of 2020 after he decided to not pursue his political aspirations. Now, the rumour mills suggest that Rajinikanth is planning to retire from acting.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the hectic schedule has taken a toll on the superstar's health, and his doctors have advised him to take complete rest. So, Rajinikanth is now seriously considering retirement from acting, to solely focus on his health. In that case, Annaatthe might end up as the final project of his acting career.

Even though similar rumours had gone viral after Rajinikanth announced his political entry, they had died down after the superstar backed out from his decision. But now, the senior actor's decision to walk out from a few films that he committed earlier also fueled the speculations. According to the grapevine, Rajinikanth has now walked out from all his previously committed projects.

After Annaatthe, the superstar was supposed to play the lead role in the upcoming production venture of Kamal Haasan, which is supposed to be directed by Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He had also agreed to do a project for the production banner Sun Pictures, after completing the Siva directorial. However, the rumour mills suggest that Rajinikanth has decided to quit both the projects.

The gossip mongers also point out that the superstar is not considering any new scripts, and has informed the same to the filmmakers and banners who were waiting for an opportunity to work with him. Rajinikanth is expected to resume the shooting of Annaatthe once he feels better. An official announcement on the senior star's decision is expected to be made very soon.

