Master: Vijay Starrer To Hit Amazon Prime Video On February 12?

After a terrific response from the theatres, Thalapathy Vijay's Master is all set to garner love with its OTT release. As per reports, renowned platform Amazon Prime Video has bought the streaming rights of the film for a mammoth amount and will soon be announcing the release date.

If rumours are to be believed, Master will have a massive release on February 12, 2021 (Friday) i.e. a month after its theatrical release. As the film is doing tremendous business at the box office, it wouldn't be wrong to expect the unexpected from the Amazon Prime release too.

Well, Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has now entered the elite Rs 200 crore club. The action-entertainer has become Vijay's 4 consecutive Rs 200 crore+ grosser (worldwide) after Mersal (2017), Sarkar (2018) and Bigil (2019). Not just that, Master has made Vijay the only actor who has 4 Rs 100 crore grossing films in Tamil Nadu.

Master was initially scheduled to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, the makers were forced to postpone the release owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. After several speculations about the postponement, the film was finally released on January 13, 2021, ahead of Pongal. Notably, the teaser of the film was released on November 14, 2020.

Backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.

The action-entertainer has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

