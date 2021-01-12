Silambarasan TR Starrer Eeswaran’s OTT Release Postponed; Deets Inside

Silambarasan TR aka STR's upcoming film Eeswaran is making headlines before its release on Pongal i.e. January 14, 2021. Yesterday, the makers of Simbu-starrer surprised everyone by announcing its OTT release on the same day of its theatrical release.

The producers had announced that Eeswaran will be available on an OTT platform for viewers outside India. The official handle of Madhav Media wrote, "Hey people outside India, Catch #Eeswaran on @olyflix_ premium video on demand platform." Well, their tweet created a big storm amongst the theatre owners in Tamil Nadu, as they expressed their disappointment over producers' move.

Theatre owners felt that OTT release of Eeswaran might affect the film's business in India, as piracy sites would get a clear print of the film and upload it on their respective sites. The general secretary of Tamil Nadu Theatres Association, Rohini Panneerselvam sent a message to theatre owners.

The message reads, "We heard an unfortunate news this evening, and after a discussion, we have come to the following decision. They have announced that they will releasing Eeswaran on OTT on the same day of its release. So, I sincerely request everyone to tell them that you do not have an intention to screen their film. This is a fight for our survival. If we agree to this, every film will take this route. They have said it is only in countries outside India, but even then, this will affect (business) in India. So, even if you have entered into an agreement, do not worry. The association will handle this. So, I request you to please tell them we won't cooperate."

After the association's message, the makers immediately postponed Eeswaran's OTT release. They informed fans on Twitter and wrote, "Considering the request from TN theatre association & to ensure that the theater experience is not compromised, we had to take the unfortunate call to hold the release of #Eeswaran on @olyflix_ over PVOD. Hope TN Theatre Association supports us by increasing the no. of screens."

Talking about the film, Eeswaran is directed by Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu fame Suseenthiran. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Bharathiraja, Nandita Swetha, Saravanan and others in pivotal roles.

