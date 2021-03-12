Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor Is Postponed; To Release On Ramzan 2021

Sivakarthikeyan, the crowd-puller is joining hands with the talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for the upcoming medical comedy, Doctor. The highly anticipated project was initially slated to be released on March 26, 2021. But now, the release of Doctor is now postponed due to the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections of 2021.

KJR Studios, the production banner issued an official statement on March 11, Thursday by issuing an official statement through the official social media pages. "Doctor has been a wonderful experience from the word go, and your enthusiasm and love for the posters and songs have given us more energy. We were excited about bringing you the film on 26th of March, 2021. Owing to the elections, we will be postponing the release to a later, more suitable date. We're taking this call keeping the best interests of our film, the upcoming elections and most importantly the fans in mind. We are discussing a better release date with all the core members of the project and will announce it in a few days. Until then, we request you to keep up the positivity and support you have shown Doctor from Day 1. We assure you, Doctor will be worth the wait!," reads the statement.

Later, KJR Studios issues yet another statement, to announce that Doctor is slated to be released on Ramzan 2021. "We've got a release date! A bigger & better one. Get ready to witness Dr. Varun & Co in Doctor on the special occasion of Ramzan - a grand festival release. We're going to take this time to sharpen our knives and refill our syringes. In the meantime, we urge you to take the effort to go and vote. Vote responsibly. Let every vote count. See you in theatres,."

Coming to Doctor, Priyanka Arul Mohan appears as the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score. The project is jointly scripted by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and KJR Studios.

