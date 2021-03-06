Thalapathy 65: Location Hunt For The Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar Project Begins

Thalapathy 65, the 65th outing of Thalapathy Vijay in Tamil cinema, is all set to start rolling in April 2021. As per the latest updates, the location hunt of the Vijay starrer has begun. Nelson Dilip Kumar, the director of the project recently kickstarted the location hunt for Thalapathy 65 in Russia.

The young filmmaker revealed the exciting update by posting a few stills during his Russia trip, on his official Instagram page. Nelson Dilip Kumar's post has come out as the confirmation for the reports, which have been suggesting that Russia is a major location of Thalapathy 65. Reportedly, Russia and Chennai are the major locations of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

If the reports are to be true, Thalapathy 65 will start rolling in Chennai with a pooja ceremony, by the beginning of April 2021. Vijay, the leading man is expected to fly to Russia immediately after the pooja ceremony, along with director Nelson Dilip Kumar and the rest of the cast and crew, for the first schedule of the Sun Pictures production.

Recently, the sources close to Thalapathy 65 had revealed some exciting updates about the project. Interestingly, director Nelson is teaming up with his Doctor hero Sivakarthikeyan once again, for the Vijay starrer. Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan is rumoured to be joining the project as the lyricist of the leading man Vijay's opening song.

Pooja Hegde, the popular actress has been considered to play the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is said to be playing the lead antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the songs and original score. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. An official announcement regarding the cast and crew of Thalapathy 65 is expected to be made very soon.

Also Read:

Thalapathy 65: Sivakarthikeyan To Join The Vijay-Nelson Dilip Kumar Project?

Thalapathy 65: Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar's Film To Go On Floors From THIS Date?