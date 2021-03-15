    For Quick Alerts
      SP Jananathan Passes Away: Vijay Sethupathi And Other Celebs Pay Tribute To The Laabam Director

      By
      |

      SP Jananathan, the director of the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi project Laabam, passed away on Sunday, March 14. The 61-year-old, who was found unconscious at his residence on March 11, breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai where he was under treatment. The Tamil film industry is in shock and paying tribute to SP Jananathan through social media.

      As per reports, the Laabam director was found unconscious in his room by his assistants, who visited his residence on Thursday. Even though SP Jananathan was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, his condition deteriorated due to a brain haemorrhage. Reportedly, the filmmaker suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 10.07 am.

      7Cs Entertainment, the production banner that has bankrolled Laabam, confirmed the shocking demise of SP Jananathan with a Twitter post. "Our director #SPJananathan, sir , who was in a critical condition and was undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospitals, passed away at 10.07 am today morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace," the banner posted on Twitter.

      SP Jhananathan Passes Away: Tamil Cinema Pays Tribute To The Laabam Director | SP Jhananathan Is No More

      Vijay Sethupathi, who is deeply saddened by the demise of the filmmaker, shared SP Jananathan's picture on his official social media page and wrote, "Love u sir." D Imman, the music composer of Laabam, took to his official Twitter page and wrote, "#Laabam director #SPJananathan , is no more... Incidentally he passed away on the death anniversary of social revolutionary #KarlMarx , who was his role model.We miss you sir. #RIP"

      Read what the Tamil film industry members have to say about SP Jananathan:

      May his soul rest in peace.

