Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam Director SP Jananathan Hospitalized

Renowned director SP Jananathan has been reportedly admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital after being found unconscious by one of his assistants on Thursday (March 11) in his room.

As per reports, he was busy with the editing work of his upcoming film Laabam starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan. Though there is no official confirmation regarding Jananathan's health, from the hospital's side or the family members, fans and followers of the director are now wishing him a speedy recovery on social media.

The 62-year-old director started off his film journey with the 2003 romantic drama Iyarkai featuring Shaam and Kutty Radhika. Notably, his debut film that impressed the audience upon its release, took home the year's National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. Post Iyarkai's success, Jananathan directed Jiiva's E (2006), Jayam Ravi's Peranmai (2009) and Arya-Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai (2015). It took him almost 5 years to make a comeback to the industry with Laabam, which is now one of the highly anticipated films of the year.

Backed by P Arumuga Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi under Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7Cs Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the film will also have Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhansika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak and Prithvi Rajan in key roles. The political thriller's story has been penned by the director himself and the release date of the film is yet to be confirmed by the team.

