SP Jhananathan Passes Away: Tamil Cinema Pays Tribute To The Laabam Director

SP Jhananathan, the director of the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi project Laabam, passed away. The 61-year-old, who was found unconscious at his residence on Thursday (March 11, 2021), breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai where he was under treatment. The Tamil film industry members are now paying tribute to SP Jhananathan through social media.

As per the updates, the Laabam director was found unconscious in his room by his assistants, who visited his residence on Thursday. Even though SP Jhananathan was immediately rushed to Appolo hospital, Chennai, his condition deteriorated due to a brain hemorrhage. Reportedly, the filmmaker suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away today (March 14, Sunday) at 10.07 AM.

7Cs Entertainment, the production banner that bankrolls Laabam, confirmed the shocking demise of SP Jhananathan with a Twitter post lately. "Our director #SPJananathan, sir , who was in a critical condition and was undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospitals, passed away at 10.07 am today morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace," the banner posted on Twitter.

Vijay Sethupathi, who is deeply saddened by the demise of the filmmaker, shared SP Jhananathan's picture on his official social media page and wrote "Love u sir." D Imman, the music composer of Laabam, took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "#Laabam director #SPJananathan , is no more... Incidentally he passed away on the death anniversary of social revolutionary #KarlMarx , who was his role model.We miss you sir. #RIP"