Teachers' Day 2021: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, & Others Thank Their Mentors
Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on the birth anniversary of the former president and philosopher-author, Dr. S Radhakrishnan. On the special occasion, the renowned celebs of South Indian cinema, including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and others took to their official social media handles and thanked their mentors.
Check the Teachers' Day posts of the South celebs, here:
Kamal Haasan
The veteran actor took to his official Twitter page and shared a special post, thanking the teachers for their contributions. "Teachers are the ones who have willingly accepted the task of loading the breadth of knowledge within us. My salutations to the scholars who teach," reads Kamal Haasan's Tweet, which is in Tamil.
நம் அகத்துக்குள் அறிவின் அகல் ஏற்றும் அரும்பணியை மனமுவந்து ஏற்றுக்கொண்டவர்கள் ஆசிரியர்கள். கற்றுத் தருவதனைத்தூறும் அறிவினர்க்கு என் வணக்க வாழ்த்துகள்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 5, 2021
Mohanlal
The Malayalam superstar shared a special message for the teachers, on his official Twitter page. "Today is Teachers' Day. Hearty congratulations to all the Gurus who have shed light on knowledge and leading us through the darkness of ignorance," wrote Mohanlal in his mother tongue Malayalam.
ഇന്ന് അദ്ധ്യാപകദിനം. അറിവിൻ്റെ വെളിച്ചം പകർന്നുതന്ന്, അജ്ഞതയുടെ ഇരുളകറ്റി നമ്മെ മുന്നോട്ടുനയിക്കുന്ന എല്ലാ ഗുരുക്കന്മാർക്കും ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ആശംസകൾ. #TeachersDay— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 5, 2021
Chiranjeevi Konidela
The Telugu megastar took to his official Twitter page and wished the Teachers across the world, on the special occassion. "Imparting knowledge is the noblest of professions and the most precious. Teachers are our guiding lights and catalysts for excellence! We find a Teacher at every stage of our lives.Happy #TeachersDay to All the Teachers of the world!," wrote Chiranjeevi.
Imparting knowledge is the noblest of professions and the most precious.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 5, 2021
Teachers are our guiding lights and catalysts for excellence! We find a Teacher at every stage of our lives.Happy #TeachersDay to All the Teachers of the world!
Mahesh Babu
The Telugu superstar thanked his father, veteran actor Krishna Ghattamaneni in Teachers' Day, for his guidance and support.
Prithviraj Sukumaran
The actor-filmmaker wished his mentor and the director of his debut film, Ranjith Balakrishnan on the special occasion of Teachers' Day, which is also his birthday.
Anushka Shetty
The talented actress wished everyone who has taught her the important lessons of life, with a special post on her Instagram page.