Teachers' Day 2021: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, & Others Thank Their Mentors

Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on the birth anniversary of the former president and philosopher-author, Dr. S Radhakrishnan. On the special occasion, the renowned celebs of South Indian cinema, including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and others took to their official social media handles and thanked their mentors.

Kamal Haasan

The veteran actor took to his official Twitter page and shared a special post, thanking the teachers for their contributions. "Teachers are the ones who have willingly accepted the task of loading the breadth of knowledge within us. My salutations to the scholars who teach," reads Kamal Haasan's Tweet, which is in Tamil.

Mohanlal

The Malayalam superstar shared a special message for the teachers, on his official Twitter page. "Today is Teachers' Day. Hearty congratulations to all the Gurus who have shed light on knowledge and leading us through the darkness of ignorance," wrote Mohanlal in his mother tongue Malayalam.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

The Telugu megastar took to his official Twitter page and wished the Teachers across the world, on the special occassion. "Imparting knowledge is the noblest of professions and the most precious. Teachers are our guiding lights and catalysts for excellence! We find a Teacher at every stage of our lives.Happy #TeachersDay to All the Teachers of the world!," wrote Chiranjeevi.

Imparting knowledge is the noblest of professions and the most precious.

Mahesh Babu

The Telugu superstar thanked his father, veteran actor Krishna Ghattamaneni in Teachers' Day, for his guidance and support.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The actor-filmmaker wished his mentor and the director of his debut film, Ranjith Balakrishnan on the special occasion of Teachers' Day, which is also his birthday.

Anushka Shetty

The talented actress wished everyone who has taught her the important lessons of life, with a special post on her Instagram page.