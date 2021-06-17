Thalapathy 65: First Look And Title Of Vijay Starrer To Release On June 21 At 6 PM?

Kollywood superstar Vijay's 47th birthday is just around the corner. Belovedly known as Thalapathy among his fans, the actor will be ringing in his birthday on June 22. As innumerable fans and followers of the stalwart await to wish him on his big day, many are also eagerly waiting for an update of his upcoming film #Thalapathy65.

Well, looks like the wait will soon be over as we hear that a super update is awaiting the fans on Vijay's birthday. Yes, you read that right. As per a poster going viral on social media, the first look and title of the film will release on June 21 on Sun TV's YouTube channel at 6 pm. Interestingly, though there is no official confirmation, a few reliable film analysts including Ramesh Bala have retweeted the post through their social media handle, making the buzz seemingly plausible.

The most awaited First look and Movie Title of #Thalapathy65 with Sun Pictures will be revealed on @SunTV at 6pm on June 21st. @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @Vijay65TheFilm pic.twitter.com/bpMCBKcZdg — #Thalapathy65 (@Vijay65TheFilm) June 17, 2021

Talking more about the film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action-entertainer will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Also starring Yogi Babu, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while camera is cranked by Nanban cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa.