Thalapathy 65 Photoshoot Is Finished; The First Look Of The Vijay Starrer To Be Out Soon?

Thalapathy 65, the 65th outing of Thalapathy Vijay in Tamil cinema, is all set to go on floors very soon. As per the latest updates, director Nelson Dilip Kumar and his team finished the photoshoot of the Vijay starrer on February 10, Wednesday. In that case, the much-awaited Thalapathy 65 first look will be out very soon.

The highly exciting update was revealed after director Nelson's new picture with the staff of Sun Network officer started going viral on social media platforms. As per the reports, the picture was clicked after the filmmaker finished the photoshoot of Thalapathy 65, at the Sun Pictures office, Chennai. But, leading man Thalapathy Vijay was reportedly not present at the photoshoot.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Thalapathy 65 first look, which will reveal the title of the much-awaited project, will be released online by March 2021. Even though some unofficial reports have earlier suggested that the Vijay-Nelson movie has been titled Rocket Raja, it has not been confirmed yet.

According to the grapevine, Thalapathy 65 is expected to go on floors by the last week of March or the first week of April 2021, with a pooja ceremony. Director Nelson Dilip Kumar is reportedly planning to finish the first schedule of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, before he becomes busy with the release of his upcoming Sivakarthikeyan project, Doctor.

The sources also suggest that the rest of the cast and crew, including the leading lady and antagonist, will be revealed at the pooja ceremony. However, it has been speculated that the popular actress Pooja Hegde is in talks to play the female lead opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 65. More details on the project are expected to be revealed after the first look poster launch.

