Thalapathy Vijay’s Co-Star Reveals The Real Reason Behind Editing Out Master’s Viral Deleted Scene

A lot has been speculated regarding Master's deleted scene that recently took the internet by storm. Featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Gowri K Kishan among others, the 4-minute-50-second video talked about sexual harassment and society's nature of putting the blame on girls' attires instead of the wrongdoer.

The netizens who were impressed with Vijay's monologue also wondered the reason behind editing out the awe-inspiring sequence from the film and even quizzed the makers about the same.

Though there were rumours that the video was cut out owing to a sequence wherein Gowri was seen unintentionally chuckling while the other actors performed their parts, looks like the diva is not the person to be blamed.

According to a Spotboye report, Vijay's co-star (name not revealed) has now stated the real reason behind the elimination of the deleted scene, which has now become the talk of the town. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The sequence being cut out had nothing to do with the film's length. It's just that women's safety is a sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu and Vijay didn't want to come across as mocking the State government." Well, with the statement of the young actor going viral on social media, netizens are expecting the makers to officially confirm if there is any truth behind the same.

Talking about Master, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and backed by Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The film was released theatrically on January 13 and on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, 2021. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying important roles, Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

