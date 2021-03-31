Thalapathy 65: Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Film Launched With Muhurat Puja In Chennai; Pics Go Viral

#Thalapathy65, one of the highly anticipated projects of Vijay has been launched today (March 31) in Chennai. The makers of the film had organised a muhurat puja to kick-start the exciting journey.

Barring the leading lady Pooja Hegde, the other cast and crew including Thalapathy and director Nelson Dilpikumar reportedly attended the auspicious ceremony held at Sun Studio. Interestingly, a few pictures from the event have gone viral on social media. Out of them, what has attracted a great deal of attention is Thalapathy's picture, in which the actor can be seen all smiles. Vijay looks dashing as ever as he wears a grey shirt that goes perfectly with his black trousers.

Check out pictures here

On a related note, revealing the reason behind her absence, Pooja Hegde has tweeted, "Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I'm shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck. Can't wait to join you'll soon."

Well, if reports are to be believed, a two-day shoot featuring Thalapathy will start from today. On the other hand, the team will reportedly fly down to Europe to shoot a highlighting portion of the film after the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Backed by renowned production house Sun Pictures, the makers are said to have roped in KGF stunt choreographer duo Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani) to choreograph high-octane action sequences. Notably, Anirudh Ravichander is scoring music for the film, while Nanban fame Manoj Paramahamsa has joined the team as the director of photography (DOP). Notably, actor and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Kavin is also a part of the film.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been approached by the team to play the main antagonist in the film. Reports about Sivakarthikeyan's inclusion in the film in a cameo appearance are also doing the rounds on social media. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made about the same.

