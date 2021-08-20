Thalapathy 66: Vijay Confirms His Next With Vamshi Paidipally; Hikes Remuneration Big Time!

Vijay's 66th project tentatively titled #Thalapathy66 was in the buzz right since Beast's inception. Post several speculations, Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally had confirmed his next with the actor during a media interaction.

He even revealed that an official announcement about the same will be made in June and the film will go on floors in 2022. The big breaking definitely got Vijay fans excited, however, a lot of media reports later suggested that the film has been shelved owing to creative differences between the director and actor.

Well, to quash all the rumours, Vijay has finally confirmed the project. Yes, you read that right! A close source to the film revealed to India Glitz that the superstar has already signed the dotted line for the bilingual project. Not just that, the same report suggests that the actor has hiked his remuneration for the film and has now become South India's highest-paid actor. Though there is no official confirmation, the report claims that Vijay has taken home a humongous remuneration that exceeds his current pay by Rs 10-20 crore. Well, with the latest update about the film going viral on social media, fans are expecting a thunderous announcement really soon. How excited are you about the big announcement? Tell us in the comment section below.

Vijay's previous outing Master was released in 2021 and garnered favourable reviews and even acquired a massive collection of Rs 217 crore (in India) despite the pandemic.

Currently, the star is working on Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast co-starring Pooja Hegde. Backed by Sun Pictures, the Vijay-starrer also features an ensemble cast including Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal. The technical team of Beast includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor R Nirmal and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa.

On a related note, Beast is expected to release on Pongal next year.