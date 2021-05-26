Thalapathy Vijay To Romance Keerthy Suresh In Vamshi Paidipally Project: Reports

Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly all set to launch his first Tamil-Telugu bilingual, very soon. The project, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is touted to be an action thriller. If the latest reports are to be true, Thalapathy Vijay might romance the National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh once again, in the untitled project.

According to the grapevine, the makers are keen to rope in Keerthy Suresh for the project, thanks to her excellent chemistry with Vijay and popularity among both the Tamil and Telugu audiences. Even though the talented actress has not signed the dotted line yet, she is said to be interested in the project.

In that case, the upcoming Vamshi Paidipally project will mark Thalapathy Vijay's third collaboration with Keerthy Suresh, after the 2017-released hit Bhairavaa and the 2018-released blockbuster Sarkar. However, the reports are not officially confirmed yet. If things follow as planned, the Thalapathy Vijay-Vamshi Paidipally project will get an official launch very soon.

The much-awaited project will mark the official Telugu cinema debut of Thalapathy Vijay, who is very familiar to the Telugu audiences through the dubbed versions of his films. The project, which is said to be scripted by directed Vamshi Paidipally himself, is bankrolled by the senior producer Dil Raju.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay's career, the actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of his 65th project, in Georgia. The action thriller, which marks Vijay's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The second schedule of the much-awaited project is expected to start rolling in Chennai, once the shooting restrictions are lifted. Vijay is also said to be planning to team up with the Master director Lokesh Kanagraj once again, for Thalapathy 66.