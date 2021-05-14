Thenmozhi Serial Actor Kutty Ramesh Passes Away

Kutty Ramesh, the popular actor who rose to fame with his role in Star Vijay's Thenmozhi show, passed away. As per the reports, Kutty Ramesh breathed his last today (May 14, Friday) morning, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Vijay TV revealed shocking news through their official social media pages, recently.

However, the channel has not revealed any details regarding Kutty Ramesh's demise so far. But, it has been speculated that the actor had tested positive for COVID-19 before he passed away. The rumourmills suggest that Ramesh succumbed to the COVID-19 complications.

Kutty Ramesh was highly popular among the Tamil television audiences which his portrayal of the protagonist Themozhi, in the Vijay TV series Thenmozhi BA. The actor's sudden demise has totally left the television industry members and audiences in deep shock.

Ramesh is not the first Tamil celebrity to lose life due to the COVID-19 complications. After the deadly virus spread in the country, both the Tamil film and television industries lost some of the most loved actors and technicians.