Vaadivaasal: Suriya To Practice With A Bull For The 'Jallikattu' Scenes In The Movie

Vaadivaasal, the upcoming period drama marks the first collaboration of talented actor Suriya and director Vetrimaaran. The title look of the movie, which was revealed on July 16, Friday, had taken social media by storm. Interestingly, the sources close to Vaadivaasal have now revealed an exciting update on Suriya's role in the movie.

As per the reports, Suriya will be appearing in a couple of Jallikattu scenes in the movie. The actor is expected to soon kickstart his preparations for the character, and especially, the Jallikattu scenes. The grapevine suggests that Suriya is training with real bulls, to get the sport right for his role in Vaadivaasal.

If the reports are to be believed, another major update on the Vetrimaaran directorial will be revealed on Suriya's 46th birthday, July 23. According to the rumour mills, a brand new poster of the period drama featuring its leading man will be revealed on July 23, as a special gift for the Suriya fans.

Vaadivaasal, which is said to be a period drama, is based on CS Chellappa's bestselling novel of the same name. The movie revolves around the life of a young man, who is on a mission to suppress a bull that killed his father during the Jallikattu race. The reports suggest that Suriya might play the roles of both the father and son in the movie.

Director Vetrimaaran himself has penned the screenplay of the project. GV Prakash Kumar composes the songs and original score. Velraj is the director of photography. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the movie. Vaadivaasal is bankrolled by the senior producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations.