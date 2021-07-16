Vaadivaasal Title Look Is Revealed: Suriya And Vetrimaaran Join Hands For The Magnum Opus!

The highly anticipated Vaadivaasal title look is finally revealed. The promising title look was revealed by leading man Suriya and the rest of the team members through their official social media handles on Friday (July 16, 2021). From the Vaadivaasal title look, it is evident that Suriya and director Vetrimaaran are joining hands for a magnum opus.

The unique title look poster of the period drama features an ancient-looking seal of a bull, which symbolises the traditional Tamil Nadu sport, jallikattu. The title look hints that Vaadivaasal is going to be a never-seen-before movie experience for Tamil cinema audiences. Suriya, who shared the title look on his Twitter page, wrote: "Thank you for all your love!! #VaadiVaasalTitleLook"

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, who is all excited about the Suriya-Vetrimaaran project, took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "A symbol that signifies our History and Bravery, I am extremely delighted and proud to present the Title look of #VaadiVaasal." The Vaadivaasal title look has already set social media on fire and is currently going viral.

If the reports are to be believed, Vaadivaasal is being made as the most expensive project in the careers of both Suriya and director Vetrimaaran. The grapevine suggests that the talented actor is said to be charging a whopping Rs. 30 Crore for the project, and has allowed a call sheet of 100 days for its shooting.