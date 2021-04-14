Vaadivaasal: Here Is A Major Update On The Suriya-Vetrimaaran Project!

Vaadivaasal, the highly anticipated project marks the first collaboration of talented actor Suriya and National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The movie, which is said to be a period drama, is based on CS Chellappa's bestselling novel of the same name. A highly exciting update on Vaadivaasal is now revealed, to the much excitement of Suriya fans.

GV Prakash Kumar, the talented musician who composes the songs and background score for the Vetrimaaran directorial, has begun composing for the movie. The exciting update was revealed by GV Prakash himself through his official Twitter page. "The music work for #VaadiVaasal starts today...." the musician wrote in his Twitter post.

The music director's confirmation has finally put an end to the rumours, which suggested that Vaadivaasal has been put on a backburner. Earlier, it was speculated that the project might not happen soon, as both Suriya and director Vetrimaaran are currently working on other projects. However, the latest reports suggest that the actor is planning to solely concentrate on Vaadivaasal, once he wraps up his current commitments.

As reported earlier, Suriya is all set to receive a massive paycheck for his next project, Vaadivaasal. The sources close to the project suggest that the actor has hiked his remuneration, and is charging a whopping 33 Crores for the Vetrimaaran directorial. Suriya is planning to gain weight and undergo intense jallikattu training, for his character in the movie.

The grapevine suggests that actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah has been approached to play the female lead in the movie, which is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. However, both Andrea and the makers have not reacted to the reports yet.

Coming to Suriya's career, the actor is currently busy with his 40th outing in Tamil cinema, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 40. The movie is directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix anthology Navarasa, for which he has joined hands with Gautham Menon.

Also Read:

Suriya Is Not Joining Hands With Mari Selvaraj: Report

Suriya Joins The Pandiraj Directorial, Shares His First Look From The Project!