Vijay And Lokesh Kanagaraj To Reunite For Thalapathy 66: Reports

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the actor-director duo has earned a strong fan base among the Tamil cinema audiences with their successful first collaboration, Master. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay and Lokesh might team up again for the actor's 66th outing, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 66.

If the reports are to be true, Thalapathy Vijay is keen to team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj once again, after the success of Master. The duo is collaborating once again for the highly popular production banner Sri Thenandal Films. The reports also suggest that the team is planning to make Thalapathy 66 on a reasonable budget, unlike the usual Vijay films.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay might team up with Atlee Kumar, Perarasu, or AR Murugadoss for the project produced by Sri Thenandal Films. However, both the actor and production banner opted for Lokesh Kanagaraj, considering the great success of Master. An official update on the same is expected to be made very soon.

However, Thalapathy 66 will start rolling only after leading man Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj completes their current commitments. As reported earlier, the young filmmaker is currently busy with the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, which is said to be a mystery thriller.

Coming to Vijay's acting career, the Master actor is all set to kickstart the shooting of his 65th outing in Tamil cinema, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The highly anticipated project is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Doctor fame filmmaker. Thalapathy Vijay is reuniting with the prestigious banner Sun Pictures for Thalapathy 65, which is expected to feature popular actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

