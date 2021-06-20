Vijay Birthday Celebration On Twitter Spaces: Keerthy, Anirudh, Lokesh, Malavika & Nelson To Join!

Vijay is all set to celebrate his 47th birthday on June 22, Tuesday. As per the latest reports, Thalapathy Vijay's birthday will be celebrated on the popular platform Twitter Spaces, in the presence of several renowned celebs of the Tamil film industry. The latest updates suggest that the event will be held on June 21, Monday at 9 PM.

As per the reports, several popular actors and filmmakers from the Tamil film industry, including Keerthy Suresh, Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Malavika Mohananan, Nelson Dilipkumar, and so on will be a part of the highly anticipated event. The Vijay birthday special event will be hosted by the renowned television host-actress Dhivya Dharshini aka DD.

The news has totally left the Thalapathy Vijay fans, who are eagerly waiting to kickstart the birthday celebrations of their idol. Vijay's birthday celebration on Twitter spaces is expected to break the pre-existing Indian records of the popular platform, even though the actor might not be attending it.

Along with the Thalapathy Vijay fans, the Tamil cine-goers are media are eagerly waiting for the actor's birthday to arrive, as some special surprises are in store. The Master actor is expected to launch his highly anticipated upcoming project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, on his 47th birthday. All important details regarding the project, including the name of the director and production banner, are expected to be revealed on the same day.

As reported earlier, the much-awaited Thalapathy 65 first look, will also be revealed ahead of the star's birthday. The first look poster of Vijay's 65th outing on Tamil cinema will be revealed on June 21, Monday at 6 PM. If the reports are to be true, the title of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will also be revealed along with the first look poster.