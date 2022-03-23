Ajith Kumar And Shalini Take Social Media By Storm With Their Latest Picture; Set Major Couple Goals!

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are unarguably one of the most-loved star couples of the Tamil film industry. Despite staying completely away from social media and paparazzi, Ajith and Shalini have always created quite a stir whenever they appear together on public platforms. Interestingly, the latest picture of the star couple, which clearly screams "couple goals" has taken social media by storm.

In the beautiful picture, Ajith Kumar and Shalini were seen getting romantic amidst a party. If the reports are to be believed, the picture, which is clicked by an unknown photographer, was clicked while the couple attended a party together, recently. The lovely click, despite not being a perfect one, clearly shows the electrifying chemistry between the former co-stars-turned-real-life couple.

The new picture of Ajith Kumar and Shalini has totally surprised both the fans of the Valimai actor, as well as the netizens, as it is a very rare sight for the public eye. Ajith has always made sure that his personal life stays completely away from the limelight, and never attends any award functions or film industry events. Shalini, on the other hand, had retired from films to dedicate her time to her family.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini had shared the screen in the 1999-released blockbuster movie, Amarkalam. The couple fell in love during the shooting of the film and tied the knot in 2000. Ajith and Shalini welcomed their first child, daughter Anoushka in 2008. The couple was later blessed with a son, Aadvik Kumar, in 2015.

Coming to the work front, Ajith Kumar is currently on a high with the success of his latest release Valimai. The popular star recently started shooting for his 61st outing in cinema. The project which marks his reunion with director H Vinoth has been tentatively titled AK 61. Ajith has also officially launched his 62nd outing, which is directed by Vignesh Shivan. The project, which is bankrolled by Lycaa Productions, is now called AK 62.