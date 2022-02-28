AK 61: Ajith Kumar Designed His Own Look For The H Vinoth Directorial?

AK 61, the highly anticipated 61st film of Ajith Kumar is all set to go on floors soon. Recently, the makers of the H Vinoth directorial had teased the Ajith fans and Tamil cinema audiences by revealing the actor's look for the movie. Interestingly, the sources close to AK 61 have now revealed an exciting fact about Ajith Kumar's new get-up for the film.

According to the latest updates, the Valimai actor's new look for the H Vinoth is designed by himself. The sources suggest that Ajith Kumar is totally excited about the project and this led to him deciding to set his entire get-up for the film himself. It has been speculated that Ajith might be featured in multiple looks in AK 61.

In the recently released picture which looks like the negative copy of a photograph, Ajith Kumar is seen in a stylish look with a long beard and sunglasses. "Prep mode on #AK61," producer Boney Kapoor captioned his post, thus confirming that project is expected to start rolling very soon. Later in an interview given to a leading media, Boney Kapoor said: "It's a film which will be exciting. It would be adventurous and easily identifiable too."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and popular Bollywood actress Tabu are also said to be a part of the highly anticipated project. Yuvan Shankar Raja is reportedly joining hands with Ajith Kumar once again for the H Vinoth directorial. The makers have already kickstarted the pre-production works, and a huge set is said to be being constructed for AK 16, at a film city in Chennai. If things go as planned, the Ajith Kumar starrer might start rolling on March 9, 2022.