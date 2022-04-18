Beast Day 5 Box Office Collection: Vijay's Film Holds Fast On Sunday

Despite mixed reviews and a clash with KGF 2, Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Beast picked up considerably on Sunday. The film made close to Rs 21 Crore on the last day of the first-weekend theatrical run at the worldwide box office. The total earnings of the action-comedy-drama now stand at Rs 168.3Crore (gross-approx). Unlike Master, Beast's Hindi version is not performing as per expectations, however, the Tamil version has been pulling audiences to the theatres. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film marks Vijay's second post-pandemic release after Master (2021). Unfortunately, the film hasn't lived up to the hype.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Beast opened to a huge opening at the ticket windows across the country. The film on Wednesday raked in Rs 65 Crore globally while it made Rs 32 Crore on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, Beast earned Rs 30 Crore and Rs 20.30 Crore respectively. After an extended weekend run, the film's collection might go through an expected decline starting from Monday until the next weekend.

Beast Worldwide Box Office Collection (Daywise- Gross)

Day 1: Rs 65 Crore

Day 2: Rs 32 Crore

Day 3: Rs 30 Crore

Day 4: Rs 20.30Crore

Day 5: Rs 21 Crore

Total: Rs 168.3 Crore

Beast features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady while Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das and Redin Kingsley appear in pivotal roles. Revolving around a RAW agent who fights to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by a group of militants, Beast has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, camera cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing carried out by R Nirmal.

On a related note, Vijay will next be seen in #Thalapathy66 of Vamshi Paidipally produced by Dil Raju and featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, will be seen in Telugu flicks Acharya and #SSMB28 and Bollywood biggies Cirkus and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.