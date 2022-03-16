Beast Second Single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' Gets A Release Date: Watch Video

Beast, the much-awaited Thalapathy Vijay starrer has already created quite a stir on social media with its promising updates. Now, the highly anticipated Beast second single has finally got its release date. Recently, the makers revealed the release date of the second single, titled 'Jolly O Gymkhana' with a new promo, on social media.

The second single of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, which looks like a colourful, peppy celebration song, has been slated to release on March 19, Saturday. As per the reports, 'Jolly O Gymkhana' will be released through the official social media handles of the cast and crew of Beast, at 7 PM that day.

Watch the Beast second single promo here:

Selvaraghavan is playing the lead antagonist in Beast, which will have Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko in a key role. Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Pugazh, Aparna Das, and so in the supporting roles. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score for the project. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.