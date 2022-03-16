Beast Second Single 'Jolly O Gymkhana' Gets A Release Date: Watch Video

Beast,
the
much-awaited
Thalapathy
Vijay
starrer
has
already
created
quite
a
stir
on
social
media
with
its
promising
updates.
Now,
the
highly
anticipated
Beast
second
single
has
finally
got
its
release
date.
Recently,
the
makers
revealed
the
release
date
of
the
second
single,
titled
'Jolly
O
Gymkhana'
with
a
new
promo,
on
social
media.
The
second
single
of
the
Thalapathy
Vijay
starrer,
which
looks
like
a
colourful,
peppy
celebration
song,
has
been
slated
to
release
on
March
19,
Saturday.
As
per
the
reports,
'Jolly
O
Gymkhana'
will
be
released
through
the
official
social
media
handles
of
the
cast
and
crew
of
Beast,
at
7
PM
that
day.
Selvaraghavan
is
playing
the
lead
antagonist
in
Beast,
which
will
have
Malayalam
actor
Shine
Tom
Chacko
in
a
key
role.
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Pugazh,
Aparna
Das,
and
so
in
the
supporting
roles.
Manoj
Paramahamsa
is
the
director
of
photography.
Anirudh
Ravichander
composes
the
songs
and
original
score
for
the
project.
The
Thalapathy
Vijay
starrer
is
bankrolled
by
Kalanithi
Maran
under
the
prestigious
banner
Sun
Pictures.