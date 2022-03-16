Beast Audio Launch Might Not Take Place Due To THESE Reasons!

Of late, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds on the internet about the audio launch event of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. It was reported that the event will be held on March 20 either at an Engineering college in Tambaramor or at a shopping mall set erected in Chennai. It was also said that the launch will be telecasted live on Sun TV.

Well now, seems like things are going the other way round as we hear that the event might get canceled. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, the makers might re-consider organizing the launch event, especially owing to the pandemic condition. On the other hand, it is being said that Vijay might not attend the event this time owing to reasons best known to the team. Let us tell you that earlier, reports were rife that Vijay wasn't happy when fans were denied entry to Bigil's audio launch despite having tickets and had to face lathi charge when police were trying to clear the crowd outside the venue. Though he was planning to skip Master's audio launch owing to the same reason, he later changed his mind.

According to reports, the makers are now looking for an alternative to promote Beast. Though the makers are keen on releasing the Beast trailer in EXPO Dubai, Vijay might consider skipping it as well. If the reports turn out to be true, Vijay will be seen taking over the skies of Dubai, as one of the tourist destinations will be lit up with the trailer of Beast. Well, with a lot being discussed on social media, one has to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Sun Pictures is backing the upcoming film.