Bigg Boss Ultimate: Balaji Wins Trophy, Niroop & Ramya Are The Runners-Up

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first OTT edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, has finally come to an end. Balaji Murugadoss, the highly popular contestant is the winner of the show and lifted the trophy. Niroop Nandakumar emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Ultimate, while Ramya Pandian garnered third place.

Silambarasan, the popular star, and host of the show announced the winner of the season in the star-studded grand finale which was aired on Sunday (April 10, 2022). The winners of the previous season of Bigg Boss Tamil including Raju Jeyamohan, Aari, Riythvika, and others graced the grand finale. Aari also performed with the popular contestants Samyuktha and Yashika Anand in the finale episode.

Balaji Murugadoss, the winner took home the first-ever Bigg Boss Ultimate trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 20 Lakh. As per the reports, the popular contestant topped the finale votings by receiving massive support from the audience. The netizens had predicted that Balaji might emerge as the winner of this season, much before the finale.

To the unversed, the Bigg Boss Ultimate winner has been considered one of the best entertainers of this season. Earlier during his stint in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, Balaji Murugadoss had garnered attention with his aggression and major fights with his fellow contestants. However, in the OTT edition, the contestant won the hearts of viewers by controlling his anger issues and with his exceptional performance in the tasks.