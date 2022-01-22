Bigg Boss Ultimate To Commence On January 30! Know All Details Here!

It's confirmed! The OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil- Bigg Boss Ultimate will begin from January 30. As per the latest promo, the digital season's grand premiere will stream on Sunday from 6.30 pm. Unlike other seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, the OTT version will only be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who has hosted all the seasons of the show since 2017, will also be a part of Bigg Boss Ultimate. The show will follow a 24/7 format, i.e. the audiences will be able to watch the happenings inside the madhouse throughout the day.

Notably, the show will see the return of some of the very popular contestants from seasons 1 to 5. Though there is no official confirmation whatsoever regarding the contestants of the season, ongoing buzz suggests that Oviya, Julie, Bharani, Snehan, Suja Varunee, Shariq Khan, Thaadi Balaji, Balaji Muragadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Aishwarya Dutta, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Sherin Shrinagarm Anitha Sampath, Suresh Chakravarthy, Thamarai Selvi and Pavni Reddy will be a part of the show. Well, with their inclusion, the contestants will get a golden opportunity to win the coveted trophy and even redeem themselves. Reportedly, the winners of the five seasons were not approached for the new show.

Cook With Comali 3: Contestants And Comalis List, Show Host, Start Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details

Beast's Story To Take Place In A Single Day? Latest Update Goes Viral!

According to reports, Kamal will be hosting the weekend episodes, wherein he will announce the eliminated contestant of that particular week. Earlier, expressing his joy over being a part of the maiden OTT version, Kamal Haasan in a statement said, "I am extremely excited to continue staying in touch with you by hosting the OTT version as well. The new format is now available 24/7 to engage and entertain you more. I am 100 percent confident that you will find this whole new experience refreshing and interesting."

Bigg Boss Ultimate was announced on the grand finale stage of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. Actor Sivakartikeyan had unveiled the logo of the show.