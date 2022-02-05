COVID Positive Aishwarya Rajinikanth Resumes Work From Hospital - Exclusive Pics

Its
official
Aishwarya
Rajnikanth
will
begin
shooting
for
her
first
single
from
February
8
at
the
Ramojirao
Studio
in
Hyderabad.
As
we
had
informed
earlier,
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
had
begun
prepping
for
the
shoot
of
her
debut
music
video,
which
she
is
directing
for
Valentine's
Day.
The
filmmaker
had
to
stop
working
when
she
was
hospitalised
post
testing
positive
for
COVID-19.
But
now,
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
has
begun
work
for
the
shoot
from
her
hospital
bed!
Filmibeat
has
exclusive
news
and
pictures
of
this.
A
source
close
to
the
unit
of
the
shoot
confirmed
to
Filmibeat,
saying,
"Aishwarya
Rajnikanth
is
a
thorough
professional
and
has
begun
for
the
shooting
from
the
hospital."
Will
the
song
which
is
a
love
song
be
able
to
release
on
Valentine's
Day?
To
this,
the
source
said,
"It
will
release
on
February
14."
The
song
that
has
Vishnu
Deva's
daughter
(also
named
Aishwarya
but
who
may
have
a
different
screen
name
now)
is
being
presented
by
Prernaa
Arora,
Aishwarya
Rajnikanth,
and
Kumar
Taurani.