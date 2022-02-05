    For Quick Alerts
      COVID Positive Aishwarya Rajinikanth Resumes Work From Hospital - Exclusive Pics

      Its official Aishwarya Rajnikanth will begin shooting for her first single from February 8 at the Ramojirao Studio in Hyderabad.

      As we had informed earlier, Aishwarya Rajinikanth had begun prepping for the shoot of her debut music video, which she is directing for Valentine's Day. The filmmaker had to stop working when she was hospitalised post testing positive for COVID-19.

      But now, Aishwarya Rajinikanth has begun work for the shoot from her hospital bed! Filmibeat has exclusive news and pictures of this.

      A source close to the unit of the shoot confirmed to Filmibeat, saying, "Aishwarya Rajnikanth is a thorough professional and has begun for the shooting from the hospital."

      Will the song which is a love song be able to release on Valentine's Day? To this, the source said, "It will release on February 14."

      The song that has Vishnu Deva's daughter (also named Aishwarya but who may have a different screen name now) is being presented by Prernaa Arora, Aishwarya Rajnikanth, and Kumar Taurani.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 22:56 [IST]
      X